Here’s How Your Trade NIO Limited (NIO) Aggressively Right Now

NIO Limited (NYSE:NIO) went down by -1.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $42.49. The company’s stock price has collected 36.13% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 12 hours ago that In the Midst of Election Uncertainty, Younger Traders Embraced the Familiar

Is It Worth Investing in NIO Limited (NYSE :NIO) Right Now?

NIO currently public float of 944.27M and currently shorts hold a 6.45% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NIO was 120.90M shares.

NIO’s Market Performance

NIO stocks went up by 36.13% for the week, with a monthly jump of 94.17% and a quarterly performance of 192.96%, while its annual performance rate touched 1911.11%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.98% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.37% for NIO Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 43.70% for NIO stocks with a simple moving average of 289.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NIO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NIO stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for NIO by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for NIO in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $30 based on the research report published on October 30th of the current year 2020.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to NIO, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on September 08th of the current year.

NIO Trading at 79.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.98%, as shares surge +93.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +109.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NIO rose by +36.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +793.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.98. In addition, NIO Limited saw 935.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NIO

Equity return is now at value 141.40, with -47.90 for asset returns.

Outsmart Wall Street’s Top Options Traders

It’s no secret that the market has provided endless opportunities to generate extremely profitable trades this past quarter. Scott Bauer, a professional trader with 25+ years of experience has already been targeting numerous triple-digit wins like these this year alone…He’s actually put together a free guide that has 25 winning option strategies.

Click here to access the Options Profits Trading Guide now.

Sponsored