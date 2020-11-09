Here’s How Your Trade ING Groep N.V. (ING) Aggressively Right Now

ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) went up by 0.28% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.44. The company’s stock price has collected 4.69% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/06/20 that ING to appoint Ljiljana Čortan as chief risk officer

Is It Worth Investing in ING Groep N.V. (NYSE :ING) Right Now?

ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.46 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ING is at 1.72. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 16 analysts out of 24 who provided ratings for ING Groep N.V. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.89, which is $3.16 above the current price. ING currently public float of 3.90B and currently shorts hold a 0.16% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ING was 4.03M shares.

ING’s Market Performance

ING stocks went up by 4.69% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.16% and a quarterly performance of -10.08%, while its annual performance rate touched -40.89%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.27% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.20% for ING Groep N.V.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.83% for ING stocks with a simple moving average of -3.61% for the last 200 days.

ING Trading at -5.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ING to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.27%, as shares sank -9.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ING rose by +4.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.31. In addition, ING Groep N.V. saw -40.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

