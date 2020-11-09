Here’s How Your Trade Coca-Cola European Partners plc (CCEP) Aggressively Right Now

Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) went down by -4.54% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $57.11. The company’s stock price has collected -4.70% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/03/20 that Coca-Cola European Partners plc Announces Update re Coca-Cola Amatil acquisition

Is It Worth Investing in Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE :CCEP) Right Now?

Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 19.00 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CCEP is at 0.60. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners plc declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $40.34, which is $13.95 above the current price. CCEP currently public float of 199.30M and currently shorts hold a 0.79% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CCEP was 1.36M shares.

CCEP’s Market Performance

CCEP stocks went down by -4.70% for the week, with a monthly drop of -15.77% and a quarterly performance of -18.90%, while its annual performance rate touched -33.46%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.02% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.05% for Coca-Cola European Partners plc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.05% for CCEP stocks with a simple moving average of -18.22% for the last 200 days.

CCEP Trading at -14.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCEP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.02%, as shares sank -15.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCEP fell by -4.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.52. In addition, Coca-Cola European Partners plc saw -33.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Learn from the #1 Futures Trading Education Institute in the World

Learn a direct approach to trading Futures that provides you with the techniques and the confidence you need to make consistent profits.

***For a limited time, we are offering a FREE CLASS. Don’t take our word for how effective our teaching methods are… see it for yourself!

Sign up today to receive free access and a guided tour through our program, PATH TO SUCCESS.

Sponsored