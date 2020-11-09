Gerdau S.A. (GGB) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) went up by 3.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.34. The company’s stock price has collected 9.97% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/28/20 that Gerdau S.A. – Consolidated Information

Is It Worth Investing in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE :GGB) Right Now?

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 29.10 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GGB is at 2.24.

GGB currently public float of 1.09B and currently shorts hold a 0.81% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GGB was 5.49M shares.

GGB’s Market Performance

GGB stocks went up by 9.97% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.54% and a quarterly performance of 24.70%, while its annual performance rate touched 13.55%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.47% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.33% for Gerdau S.A.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.76% for GGB stocks with a simple moving average of 29.79% for the last 200 days.

GGB Trading at 8.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GGB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.47%, as shares surge +6.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GGB rose by +9.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.01. In addition, Gerdau S.A. saw -14.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GGB

Equity return is now at value 4.80, with 2.40 for asset returns.

