Endo International plc (ENDP): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) went down by -8.01% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.10. The company’s stock price has collected -1.97% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 21 hours ago that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors Of Investigation of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. Buyout

Is It Worth Investing in Endo International plc (NASDAQ :ENDP) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ENDP is at 1.35. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Endo International plc declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.45, which is $0.88 above the current price. ENDP currently public float of 226.55M and currently shorts hold a 9.68% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ENDP was 5.00M shares.

ENDP’s Market Performance

ENDP stocks went down by -1.97% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.63% and a quarterly performance of 34.53%, while its annual performance rate touched 5.91%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.43% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.36% for Endo International plc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -11.70% for ENDP stocks with a simple moving average of 11.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ENDP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ENDP stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for ENDP by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for ENDP in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $3 based on the research report published on July 27th of the current year 2020.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ENDP reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for ENDP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 24th, 2020.

Piper Jaffray gave a rating of “Overweight” to ENDP, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on January 03rd of the current year.

ENDP Trading at 13.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENDP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.43%, as shares sank -10.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +60.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENDP fell by -1.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.05. In addition, Endo International plc saw -4.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ENDP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.97 for the present operating margin

+46.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Endo International plc stands at -12.37. The total capital return value is set at 7.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.71. Equity return is now at value 21.10, with -1.70 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.68 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.77.

Outsmart Wall Street’s Top Options Traders

It’s no secret that the market has provided endless opportunities to generate extremely profitable trades this past quarter. Scott Bauer, a professional trader with 25+ years of experience has already been targeting numerous triple-digit wins like these this year alone…He’s actually put together a free guide that has 25 winning option strategies.

Click here to access the Options Profits Trading Guide now.

Sponsored