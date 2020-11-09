Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Uxin Limited (UXIN)?

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) went up by 10.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.80. The company’s stock price has collected 11.46% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/22/20 that Uxin Launches Proprietary Used Car Rating System

Is It Worth Investing in Uxin Limited (NASDAQ :UXIN) Right Now?

UXIN currently public float of 193.68M and currently shorts hold a 1.10% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UXIN was 2.85M shares.

UXIN’s Market Performance

UXIN stocks went up by 11.46% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.73% and a quarterly performance of -12.30%, while its annual performance rate touched -67.96%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.31% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.34% for Uxin Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.45% for UXIN stocks with a simple moving average of -25.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UXIN

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UXIN reach a price target of $7.70. The rating they have provided for UXIN stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 12th, 2019.

UXIN Trading at 11.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UXIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.31%, as shares surge +5.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UXIN rose by +11.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0177. In addition, Uxin Limited saw -52.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for UXIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-69.13 for the present operating margin

+56.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Uxin Limited stands at -83.51. The total capital return value is set at -28.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch -50.54. Equity return is now at value 570.60, with -86.20 for asset returns.

Based on Uxin Limited (UXIN), the company’s capital structure generated 542.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 84.43. Total debt to assets is 47.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 410.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 63.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.65.

