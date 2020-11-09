Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB)?

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) went down by -3.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.37. The company’s stock price has collected -6.02% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/28/20 that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Diluted EPS Of $0.23 On Continued Double-Digit NIM Expansion And Strong Loan Growth While 95% Of $3.1 Billion In Eligible Loan Deferrals Returned To Payment Status

Is It Worth Investing in New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE :NYCB) Right Now?

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.41 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NYCB is at 0.97.

NYCB currently public float of 448.08M and currently shorts hold a 4.66% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NYCB was 3.96M shares.

NYCB’s Market Performance

NYCB stocks went down by -6.02% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.23% and a quarterly performance of -24.54%, while its annual performance rate touched -34.37%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.44% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.87% for New York Community Bancorp Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.43% for NYCB stocks with a simple moving average of -20.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NYCB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NYCB stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for NYCB by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for NYCB in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $9.50 based on the research report published on November 06th of the current year 2020.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to NYCB, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on April 13th of the current year.

NYCB Trading at -9.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NYCB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.44%, as shares sank -7.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NYCB fell by -6.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.31. In addition, New York Community Bancorp Inc. saw -35.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NYCB starting from Savarese Lawrence J., who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $10.20 back on Mar 17. After this action, Savarese Lawrence J. now owns 9,500 shares of New York Community Bancorp Inc., valued at $20,400 using the latest closing price.

Savarese Lawrence J., the Director of New York Community Bancorp Inc., purchase 3,000 shares at $9.68 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that Savarese Lawrence J. is holding 7,500 shares at $29,043 based on the most recent closing price.

