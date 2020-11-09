Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG)?

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) went down by -2.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.58. The company’s stock price has collected -1.42% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/20/20 that Moody’s Downgrades U.K. Banks

Is It Worth Investing in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE :LYG) Right Now?

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 36.58 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LYG is at 1.30.

LYG currently public float of 17.35B and currently shorts hold a 0.03% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LYG was 6.13M shares.

LYG’s Market Performance

LYG stocks went down by -1.42% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.80% and a quarterly performance of -3.47%, while its annual performance rate touched -52.07%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.85% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.91% for Lloyds Banking Group plc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.14% for LYG stocks with a simple moving average of -16.56% for the last 200 days.

LYG Trading at 2.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LYG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.85%, as shares sank -2.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LYG fell by -1.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4040. In addition, Lloyds Banking Group plc saw -58.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

