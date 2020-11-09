Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy First Bancorp (FBNC)?

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) went up by 12.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $41.34. The company’s stock price has collected 13.70% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 21 hours ago that First Bancorp Added to the S&P SmallCap 600(R) Index

Is It Worth Investing in First Bancorp (NASDAQ :FBNC) Right Now?

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.22 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FBNC is at 1.10. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for First Bancorp declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $28.45, which is -$0.34 below the current price. FBNC currently public float of 28.00M and currently shorts hold a 1.49% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FBNC was 139.55K shares.

FBNC’s Market Performance

FBNC stocks went up by 13.70% for the week, with a monthly jump of 18.73% and a quarterly performance of 19.24%, while its annual performance rate touched -28.88%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.15% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.34% for First Bancorp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 16.42% for FBNC stocks with a simple moving average of 10.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FBNC

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FBNC reach a price target of $26, previously predicting the price at $32. The rating they have provided for FBNC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 18th, 2020.

FBNC Trading at 24.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FBNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.15%, as shares surge +20.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FBNC rose by +13.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.76. In addition, First Bancorp saw -31.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FBNC starting from CRAWFORD JAMES C III, who purchase 2,500 shares at the price of $20.71 back on Sep 23. After this action, CRAWFORD JAMES C III now owns 68,348 shares of First Bancorp, valued at $51,772 using the latest closing price.

Taylor Frederick Leslie, the Director of First Bancorp, purchase 4,176 shares at $23.93 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that Taylor Frederick Leslie is holding 35,582 shares at $99,932 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FBNC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+37.71 for the present operating margin

The net margin for First Bancorp stands at +29.80. The total capital return value is set at 9.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.53. Equity return is now at value 10.20, with 1.40 for asset returns.

Based on First Bancorp (FBNC), the company’s capital structure generated 37.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.21. Total debt to assets is 5.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.09.

