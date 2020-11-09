Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) went up by 5.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.15. The company’s stock price has collected 16.67% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/13/20 that Copel reports EBITDA R$ 1.8 billion in the second quarter

Is It Worth Investing in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE :ELP) Right Now?

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.11 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ELP is at 0.68.

ELP currently public float of 122.97M and currently shorts hold a 3.06% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ELP was 590.79K shares.

ELP’s Market Performance

ELP stocks went up by 16.67% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.34% and a quarterly performance of 12.60%, while its annual performance rate touched -4.48%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.50% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.05% for Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.15% for ELP stocks with a simple moving average of 3.47% for the last 200 days.

ELP Trading at 8.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.50%, as shares surge +7.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELP rose by +16.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.59. In addition, Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL saw -25.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ELP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.74 for the present operating margin

+27.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL stands at +12.25. The total capital return value is set at 12.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.69. Equity return is now at value 18.20, with 8.30 for asset returns.

Based on Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP), the company’s capital structure generated 67.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.35. Total debt to assets is 30.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 59.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.51 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.48.

