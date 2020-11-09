Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) Upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) went up by 0.02% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $85.64. The company’s stock price has collected 5.25% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 20 hours ago that Colgate-Palmolive Co. stock underperforms when compared to competitors despite strong trading day

Is It Worth Investing in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE :CL) Right Now?

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 27.73 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CL is at 0.57.

CL currently public float of 855.43M and currently shorts hold a 0.89% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CL was 3.24M shares.

CL’s Market Performance

CL stocks went up by 5.25% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.45% and a quarterly performance of 8.32%, while its annual performance rate touched 24.17%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.33% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.82% for Colgate-Palmolive Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.88% for CL stocks with a simple moving average of 12.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CL stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for CL by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for CL in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $78 based on the research report published on July 22nd of the current year 2020.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to CL, setting the target price at $72 in the report published on March 27th of the current year.

CL Trading at 6.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.33%, as shares surge +4.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CL rose by +5.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $80.09. In addition, Colgate-Palmolive Company saw 20.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CL starting from SADOVE STEPHEN I, who sale 5,583 shares at the price of $85.27 back on Nov 04. After this action, SADOVE STEPHEN I now owns 11,203 shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company, valued at $476,062 using the latest closing price.

CAHILL JOHN T, the Director of Colgate-Palmolive Company, sale 5,583 shares at $85.31 during a trade that took place back on Nov 04, which means that CAHILL JOHN T is holding 23,011 shares at $476,264 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.97 for the present operating margin

+59.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Colgate-Palmolive Company stands at +15.08. The total capital return value is set at 48.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 33.35.

Based on Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL), the company’s capital structure generated 7,250.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 98.64. Total debt to assets is 56.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6,687.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 90.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.05 and the total asset turnover is 1.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.03.

