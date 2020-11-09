Can PetIQ Inc. (PETQ) Remain Competitive?

PetIQ Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) went down by -15.79% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $38.99. The company’s stock price has collected -9.59% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/05/20 that PetIQ, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in PetIQ Inc. (NASDAQ :PETQ) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for PetIQ Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $42.20, which is $18.58 above the current price. PETQ currently public float of 21.12M and currently shorts hold a 23.04% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PETQ was 360.12K shares.

PETQ’s Market Performance

PETQ stocks went down by -9.59% for the week, with a monthly drop of -22.86% and a quarterly performance of -16.40%, while its annual performance rate touched -1.45%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.47% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.26% for PetIQ Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -16.32% for PETQ stocks with a simple moving average of -14.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PETQ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PETQ stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for PETQ by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PETQ in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $41 based on the research report published on October 16th of the current year 2020.

Guggenheim, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PETQ reach a price target of $35. The rating they have provided for PETQ stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 23rd, 2019.

CL King gave a rating of “Buy” to PETQ, setting the target price at $49 in the report published on September 28th of the previous year.

PETQ Trading at -18.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PETQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.47%, as shares sank -22.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PETQ fell by -9.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.49. In addition, PetIQ Inc. saw 3.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PETQ starting from Smith Michael A, who sale 2,664 shares at the price of $31.50 back on Aug 20. After this action, Smith Michael A now owns 0 shares of PetIQ Inc., valued at $83,916 using the latest closing price.

Santana Will, the Director of PetIQ Inc., sale 3,333 shares at $32.55 during a trade that took place back on Jun 18, which means that Santana Will is holding 24,899 shares at $108,489 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PETQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.59 for the present operating margin

+15.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for PetIQ Inc. stands at -1.61. The total capital return value is set at 2.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.49. Equity return is now at value -7.00, with -2.80 for asset returns.

Based on PetIQ Inc. (PETQ), the company’s capital structure generated 98.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.70. Total debt to assets is 41.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 95.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.19 and the total asset turnover is 1.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.54.

