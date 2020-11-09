Can Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) Remain Competitive?

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) went up by 12.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.18. The company’s stock price has collected 12.82% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/15/20 that Leap Therapeutics to Present Esophagogastric Cancer Data at SITC 2020 Annual Meeting

Is It Worth Investing in Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :LPTX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for LPTX is at 1.59. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Leap Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.10. LPTX currently public float of 44.00M and currently shorts hold a 1.22% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LPTX was 438.87K shares.

LPTX’s Market Performance

LPTX stocks went up by 12.82% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.80% and a quarterly performance of 11.96%, while its annual performance rate touched 62.96%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.25% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.42% for Leap Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.52% for LPTX stocks with a simple moving average of 8.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LPTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LPTX stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for LPTX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for LPTX in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $6 based on the research report published on June 29th of the current year 2020.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LPTX reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for LPTX stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 11th, 2020.

LPTX Trading at 12.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LPTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.25%, as shares surge +6.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LPTX rose by +12.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.07. In addition, Leap Therapeutics Inc. saw 96.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LPTX starting from PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, who purchase 1,750,000 shares at the price of $2.00 back on Jun 22. After this action, PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC now owns 8,476,496 shares of Leap Therapeutics Inc., valued at $3,500,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LPTX

The total capital return value is set at -791.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch -824.77. Equity return is now at value -195.10, with -134.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.50.

