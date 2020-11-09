Buy or Sell Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) went up by 2.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.23. The company’s stock price has collected 15.89% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/03/20 that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.: Announcement to the Market

Is It Worth Investing in Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE :ITUB) Right Now?

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 14.11 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ITUB is at 0.77. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.76, which is $1.59 above the current price. ITUB currently public float of 5.30B and currently shorts hold a 0.24% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ITUB was 30.53M shares.

ITUB’s Market Performance

ITUB stocks went up by 15.89% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.01% and a quarterly performance of 0.23%, while its annual performance rate touched -45.84%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.24% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.58% for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.66% for ITUB stocks with a simple moving average of -4.57% for the last 200 days.

ITUB Trading at 10.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ITUB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.24%, as shares surge +9.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ITUB rose by +15.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.30. In addition, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. saw -47.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ITUB

Equity return is now at value 14.40, with 1.10 for asset returns.

