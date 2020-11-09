Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMBO): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMEX:AMBO) went up by 12.25% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.43. The company’s stock price has collected -14.23% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/03/20 that Ambow Education Enters Strategic Partnership with Cisco for International Career Education, Training and Certification

Is It Worth Investing in Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMEX :AMBO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AMBO is at -9.94. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Ambow Education Holding Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $270.00. AMBO currently public float of 1.51M and currently shorts hold a 3.30% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AMBO was 688.14K shares.

AMBO’s Market Performance

AMBO stocks went down by -14.23% for the week, with a monthly drop of -41.58% and a quarterly performance of -23.41%, while its annual performance rate touched 52.67%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 17.75% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.41% for Ambow Education Holding Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -24.33% for AMBO stocks with a simple moving average of -2.73% for the last 200 days.

AMBO Trading at -18.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMBO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.75%, as shares sank -37.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMBO fell by -14.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +59.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.96. In addition, Ambow Education Holding Ltd. saw 15.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AMBO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.09 for the present operating margin

+32.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ambow Education Holding Ltd. stands at -17.12. The total capital return value is set at -16.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch -31.06. Equity return is now at value -42.70, with -6.90 for asset returns.

Based on Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMBO), the company’s capital structure generated 164.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.14. Total debt to assets is 26.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 131.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.84. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.66.

Outsmart Wall Street’s Top Options Traders

It’s no secret that the market has provided endless opportunities to generate extremely profitable trades this past quarter. Scott Bauer, a professional trader with 25+ years of experience has already been targeting numerous triple-digit wins like these this year alone…He’s actually put together a free guide that has 25 winning option strategies.

Click here to access the Options Profits Trading Guide now.

Sponsored