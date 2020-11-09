A Lesson to Learn: Senmiao Technology Limited (AIHS)

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) went up by 4.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.35. The company’s stock price has collected 0.97% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/06/20 that Senmiao Technology Announces Order of 500 Electric Vehicles Under Framework Agreement with BYD

Is It Worth Investing in Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ :AIHS) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Senmiao Technology Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

AIHS currently public float of 29.02M and currently shorts hold a 0.24% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AIHS was 6.07M shares.

AIHS’s Market Performance

AIHS stocks went up by 0.97% for the week, with a monthly jump of 68.37% and a quarterly performance of 101.71%, while its annual performance rate touched 283.34%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 19.63% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 24.28% for Senmiao Technology Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.14% for AIHS stocks with a simple moving average of 76.08% for the last 200 days.

AIHS Trading at 45.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AIHS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 24.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.63%, as shares surge +70.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +147.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AIHS rose by +0.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +92.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0107. In addition, Senmiao Technology Limited saw 55.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AIHS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-27.28 for the present operating margin

+10.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Senmiao Technology Limited stands at -19.71. The total capital return value is set at -48.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch -42.92.

Based on Senmiao Technology Limited (AIHS), the company’s capital structure generated 250.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 71.48. Total debt to assets is 44.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 107.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.78.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.71 and the total asset turnover is 1.12.

