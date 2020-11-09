A Lesson to Learn: Open Text Corporation (OTEX)

Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) went up by 5.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $47.85. The company’s stock price has collected 12.82% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/05/20 that (CNW) OpenText Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ :OTEX) Right Now?

Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 48.07 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for OTEX is at 0.78. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Open Text Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $50.88, which is $10.56 above the current price. OTEX currently public float of 267.93M and currently shorts hold a 2.19% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OTEX was 608.87K shares.

OTEX’s Market Performance

OTEX stocks went up by 12.82% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.91% and a quarterly performance of -7.31%, while its annual performance rate touched 0.66%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.60% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.37% for Open Text Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.45% for OTEX stocks with a simple moving average of -0.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OTEX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OTEX stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for OTEX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OTEX in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $48 based on the research report published on July 11th of the previous year 2019.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to OTEX, setting the target price at $36 in the report published on February 16th of the previous year.

OTEX Trading at -0.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OTEX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.60%, as shares sank -2.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OTEX rose by +12.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.01. In addition, Open Text Corporation saw -5.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for OTEX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.46 for the present operating margin

+57.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Open Text Corporation stands at +7.53. The total capital return value is set at 8.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.29. Equity return is now at value 5.90, with 2.50 for asset returns.

Based on Open Text Corporation (OTEX), the company’s capital structure generated 111.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.77. Total debt to assets is 43.73, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 94.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.

