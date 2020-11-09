A Lesson to Learn: Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS)

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) went up by 39.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $39.32. The company’s stock price has collected 77.82% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/05/20 that Cooper Standard Reports Improved Third Quarter Results as ROIC Expansion Initiative Gains Traction

Is It Worth Investing in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE :CPS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CPS is at 2.42. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $30.00. CPS currently public float of 16.61M and currently shorts hold a 7.11% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CPS was 179.22K shares.

CPS’s Market Performance

CPS stocks went up by 77.82% for the week, with a monthly jump of 66.47% and a quarterly performance of 86.25%, while its annual performance rate touched -25.80%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.46% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.61% for Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 67.18% for CPS stocks with a simple moving average of 89.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CPS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CPS stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for CPS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CPS in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $30 based on the research report published on November 06th of the current year 2020.

CPS Trading at 75.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.46%, as shares surge +69.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +63.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPS rose by +77.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.26. In addition, Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. saw -15.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CPS starting from Ott Larry, who purchase 500 shares at the price of $9.80 back on May 22. After this action, Ott Larry now owns 13,548 shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc., valued at $4,898 using the latest closing price.

Clark Patrick, the See Remarks of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc., purchase 793 shares at $14.92 during a trade that took place back on Mar 11, which means that Clark Patrick is holding 6,045 shares at $11,832 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CPS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.22 for the present operating margin

+10.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. stands at +2.17. The total capital return value is set at 2.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.19. Equity return is now at value -41.80, with -12.40 for asset returns.

Based on Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS), the company’s capital structure generated 104.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.02. Total debt to assets is 33.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 94.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.79. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.50 and the total asset turnover is 1.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.67.

