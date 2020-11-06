We Analyzed the Future Direction of Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK), Here is What We Found

Crown Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCK) went up by 1.92% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $95.36. The company’s stock price has collected 9.36% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/19/20 that Crown Holdings, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Crown Holdings Inc. (NYSE :CCK) Right Now?

Crown Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCK) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 24.91 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CCK is at 1.18. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Crown Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $102.69, which is $6.27 above the current price. CCK currently public float of 132.05M and currently shorts hold a 1.39% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CCK was 838.65K shares.

CCK’s Market Performance

CCK stocks went up by 9.36% for the week, with a monthly jump of 19.15% and a quarterly performance of 28.62%, while its annual performance rate touched 26.27%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.41% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.97% for Crown Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.49% for CCK stocks with a simple moving average of 35.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CCK

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to CCK, setting the target price at $80 in the report published on July 13th of the current year.

CCK Trading at 18.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.01% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.41%, as shares surge +16.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCK rose by +9.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $86.97. In addition, Crown Holdings Inc. saw 31.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CCK starting from Beaver David A., who sale 800 shares at the price of $88.56 back on Nov 02. After this action, Beaver David A. now owns 8,277 shares of Crown Holdings Inc., valued at $70,848 using the latest closing price.

FEARON RICHARD H, the Director of Crown Holdings Inc., purchase 1,000 shares at $88.17 during a trade that took place back on Oct 26, which means that FEARON RICHARD H is holding 2,742 shares at $88,170 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CCK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.62 for the present operating margin

+16.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Crown Holdings Inc. stands at +4.37. The total capital return value is set at 12.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.33. Equity return is now at value 29.00, with 3.30 for asset returns.

Based on Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK), the company’s capital structure generated 477.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 82.68. Total debt to assets is 52.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 466.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 80.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.03.

