We Analyzed the Future Direction of Aphria Inc. (APHA), Here is What We Found

Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) went up by 5.68% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.44. The company’s stock price has collected 21.60% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 17 hours ago that Aurora Cannabis soars 34% to lead weed stock rally fueled by Biden’s lead in presidential race

Is It Worth Investing in Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ :APHA) Right Now?

Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 18.26 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Aphria Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.70. APHA currently public float of 288.99M and currently shorts hold a 11.37% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of APHA was 5.65M shares.

APHA’s Market Performance

APHA stocks went up by 21.60% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.23% and a quarterly performance of 22.15%, while its annual performance rate touched 10.30%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.34% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.06% for Aphria Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.51% for APHA stocks with a simple moving average of 37.26% for the last 200 days.

APHA Trading at 20.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APHA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.34%, as shares sank -1.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APHA rose by +26.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.99. In addition, Aphria Inc. saw 4.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for APHA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-20.76 for the present operating margin

+9.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aphria Inc. stands at -16.74. The total capital return value is set at -5.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.12.

Based on Aphria Inc. (APHA), the company’s capital structure generated 22.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.69. Total debt to assets is 16.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.30.

