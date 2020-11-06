Wall Street Pummels Molecular Templates Inc. (MTEM) After Recent Earnings Report

Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) went up by 4.93% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.12. The company’s stock price has collected 14.32% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 6 hours ago that Molecular Templates, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides a Corporate Update

Is It Worth Investing in Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ :MTEM) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MTEM is at 2.49. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Molecular Templates Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $21.33. MTEM currently public float of 42.13M and currently shorts hold a 3.87% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MTEM was 305.78K shares.

MTEM’s Market Performance

MTEM stocks went up by 14.32% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.55% and a quarterly performance of -5.73%, while its annual performance rate touched 27.61%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.60% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.48% for Molecular Templates Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.55% for MTEM stocks with a simple moving average of -19.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MTEM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MTEM stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for MTEM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MTEM in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $21 based on the research report published on September 08th of the current year 2020.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MTEM reach a price target of $19. The rating they have provided for MTEM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 25th, 2020.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to MTEM, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on February 27th of the current year.

MTEM Trading at -0.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTEM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.60%, as shares sank -6.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTEM rose by +14.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.35. In addition, Molecular Templates Inc. saw -22.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MTEM starting from BIOTECH TARGET N V, who purchase 80,000 shares at the price of $8.83 back on Oct 30. After this action, BIOTECH TARGET N V now owns 5,229,996 shares of Molecular Templates Inc., valued at $706,312 using the latest closing price.

BIOTECH TARGET N V, the 10% Owner of Molecular Templates Inc., purchase 80,000 shares at $9.40 during a trade that took place back on Oct 28, which means that BIOTECH TARGET N V is holding 5,149,996 shares at $751,688 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MTEM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-217.00 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Molecular Templates Inc. stands at -311.72. The total capital return value is set at -43.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -62.59. Equity return is now at value -145.20, with -75.30 for asset returns.

Based on Molecular Templates Inc. (MTEM), the company’s capital structure generated 15.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.68. Total debt to assets is 9.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 18.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.76 and the total asset turnover is 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.91.

Outsmart Wall Street’s Top Options Traders

It’s no secret that the market has provided endless opportunities to generate extremely profitable trades this past quarter. Scott Bauer, a professional trader with 25+ years of experience has already been targeting numerous triple-digit wins like these this year alone…He’s actually put together a free guide that has 25 winning option strategies.

Click here to access the Options Profits Trading Guide now.

Sponsored