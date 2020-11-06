Wall Street Pummels Equity Residential (EQR) After Recent Earnings Report

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) went up by 2.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $87.61. The company’s stock price has collected 12.54% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/04/20 that Equity Residential Issues Sixth Annual ESG Report

Is It Worth Investing in Equity Residential (NYSE :EQR) Right Now?

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 20.54 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EQR is at 0.67. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 22 who provided ratings for Equity Residential declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 12 rated it as “hold,” and 5 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $56.89, which is $6.36 above the current price. EQR currently public float of 366.29M and currently shorts hold a 2.82% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EQR was 2.71M shares.

EQR’s Market Performance

EQR stocks went up by 12.54% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.93% and a quarterly performance of -5.67%, while its annual performance rate touched -39.17%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.24% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.97% for Equity Residential. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.65% for EQR stocks with a simple moving average of -16.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EQR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EQR stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for EQR by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for EQR in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $54 based on the research report published on October 21st of the current year 2020.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EQR reach a price target of $63. The rating they have provided for EQR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 16th, 2020.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Buy” to EQR, setting the target price at $63 in the report published on September 01st of the current year.

EQR Trading at -2.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EQR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.24%, as shares sank -7.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EQR rose by +12.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.01. In addition, Equity Residential saw -35.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EQR starting from Parrell Mark J., who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $85.42 back on Feb 19. After this action, Parrell Mark J. now owns 20,397 shares of Equity Residential, valued at $4,271,000 using the latest closing price.

NEITHERCUT DAVID J, the Director of Equity Residential, sale 29,640 shares at $85.66 during a trade that took place back on Feb 19, which means that NEITHERCUT DAVID J is holding 2,874 shares at $2,538,962 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EQR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.93 for the present operating margin

+34.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Equity Residential stands at +36.13. The total capital return value is set at 2.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.28. Equity return is now at value 11.30, with 5.60 for asset returns.

Based on Equity Residential (EQR), the company’s capital structure generated 90.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.59. Total debt to assets is 44.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 81.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23.

