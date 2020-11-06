The Chart for New Mountain Finance Corporation (NMFC) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

New Mountain Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:NMFC) went up by 9.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.45. The company’s stock price has collected 13.68% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/04/20 that New Mountain Finance Corporation Announces Financial Results for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2020

Is It Worth Investing in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NASDAQ :NMFC) Right Now?

Today, the average trading volume of NMFC was 443.85K shares.

NMFC’s Market Performance

NMFC stocks went up by 13.68% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.56% and a quarterly performance of 4.11%, while its annual performance rate touched -23.15%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.34% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.63% for New Mountain Finance Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.32% for NMFC stocks with a simple moving average of 6.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NMFC

National Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to NMFC, setting the target price at $12.50 in the report published on March 06th of the current year.

NMFC Trading at 6.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NMFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.34%, as shares surge +5.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NMFC rose by +13.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.53. In addition, New Mountain Finance Corporation saw -24.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NMFC starting from Weinstein Adam, who purchase 31,700 shares at the price of $9.89 back on Sep 04. After this action, Weinstein Adam now owns 286,641 shares of New Mountain Finance Corporation, valued at $313,630 using the latest closing price.

Weinstein Adam, the EVP, CAO and Director of New Mountain Finance Corporation, purchase 15,450 shares at $9.95 during a trade that took place back on Sep 02, which means that Weinstein Adam is holding 254,941 shares at $153,728 based on the most recent closing price.

