Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Morgan Stanley (MS)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) went up by 1.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $57.57. The company’s stock price has collected 8.48% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 7 hours ago that Invesco CEO Flanagan Says There’s Been No Discussion with Janus Henderson

Is It Worth Investing in Morgan Stanley (NYSE :MS) Right Now?

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.81 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MS is at 1.47.

MS currently public float of 1.43B and currently shorts hold a 1.05% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MS was 11.39M shares.

MS’s Market Performance

MS stocks went up by 8.48% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.16% and a quarterly performance of 3.67%, while its annual performance rate touched 7.50%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.70% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.87% for Morgan Stanley. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.98% for MS stocks with a simple moving average of 12.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MS stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for MS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for MS in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $57 based on the research report published on October 13th of the current year 2020.

Seaport Global Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MS reach a price target of $61. The rating they have provided for MS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 08th, 2020.

DA Davidson gave a rating of “Buy” to MS, setting the target price at $58 in the report published on June 24th of the current year.

MS Trading at 4.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.70%, as shares surge +6.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MS rose by +8.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.36. In addition, Morgan Stanley saw 2.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MS starting from MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, who sale 1,020,122 shares at the price of $0.97 back on Oct 19. After this action, MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP now owns 0 shares of Morgan Stanley, valued at $986,884 using the latest closing price.

ROONEY ROBERT P, the Head of Tech/Ops/Resilience of Morgan Stanley, sale 18,355 shares at $52.18 during a trade that took place back on Jul 21, which means that ROONEY ROBERT P is holding 209,542 shares at $957,843 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MS

Equity return is now at value 10.30, with 0.80 for asset returns.

