PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) Just Got Our Attention

PPG Industries Inc. (NYSE:PPG) went up by 4.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $138.40. The company’s stock price has collected 7.93% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 12 hours ago that PPG PR-2930 structural adhesive earns 2020 Innovation Award from The Adhesive and Sealant Council

Is It Worth Investing in PPG Industries Inc. (NYSE :PPG) Right Now?

PPG Industries Inc. (NYSE:PPG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 30.49 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PPG is at 1.13. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 26 who provided ratings for PPG Industries Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $149.36, which is $9.61 above the current price. PPG currently public float of 235.20M and currently shorts hold a 1.88% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PPG was 1.37M shares.

PPG’s Market Performance

PPG stocks went up by 7.93% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.23% and a quarterly performance of 21.59%, while its annual performance rate touched 6.54%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.17% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.79% for PPG Industries Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.70% for PPG stocks with a simple moving average of 26.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PPG

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Outperform” to PPG, setting the target price at $125 in the report published on June 30th of the current year.

PPG Trading at 8.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PPG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.17%, as shares surge +2.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PPG rose by +7.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $133.49. In addition, PPG Industries Inc. saw 3.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PPG starting from MCGARRY MICHAEL H, who sale 81,022 shares at the price of $133.65 back on Oct 22. After this action, MCGARRY MICHAEL H now owns 152,258 shares of PPG Industries Inc., valued at $10,828,653 using the latest closing price.

KNAVISH TIMOTHY M, the Executive Vice President of PPG Industries Inc., sale 15,300 shares at $120.69 during a trade that took place back on Aug 31, which means that KNAVISH TIMOTHY M is holding 14,023 shares at $1,846,496 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PPG

Equity return is now at value 21.40, with 6.00 for asset returns.

