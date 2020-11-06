Papa John’s International Inc. (PZZA) Just Got Our Attention

Papa John’s International Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) went up by 8.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $102.25. The company’s stock price has collected 7.67% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported 3 hours ago that Peloton, Pizza and Videogames Grow in Stay-at-Home World

Is It Worth Investing in Papa John’s International Inc. (NASDAQ :PZZA) Right Now?

Papa John’s International Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 223.59 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PZZA is at 1.10. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Papa John’s International Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $103.88, which is $22.35 above the current price. PZZA currently public float of 31.02M and currently shorts hold a 12.50% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PZZA was 688.30K shares.

PZZA’s Market Performance

PZZA stocks went up by 7.67% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.16% and a quarterly performance of -16.13%, while its annual performance rate touched 34.58%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.32% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.72% for Papa John’s International Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.66% for PZZA stocks with a simple moving average of 7.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PZZA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PZZA stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for PZZA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PZZA in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $96 based on the research report published on October 30th of the current year 2020.

Loop Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PZZA reach a price target of $110. The rating they have provided for PZZA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 02nd, 2020.

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave a rating of “Overweight” to PZZA, setting the target price at $94 in the report published on October 01st of the current year.

PZZA Trading at -2.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PZZA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.32%, as shares surge +1.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PZZA rose by +7.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $78.69. In addition, Papa John’s International Inc. saw 30.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PZZA starting from Coke Steven R, who sale 1,460 shares at the price of $98.00 back on Aug 13. After this action, Coke Steven R now owns 13,555 shares of Papa John’s International Inc., valued at $143,080 using the latest closing price.

Swaysland Jack H, the COO, International of Papa John’s International Inc., sale 18,986 shares at $96.26 during a trade that took place back on Aug 13, which means that Swaysland Jack H is holding 19,133 shares at $1,827,669 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PZZA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.79 for the present operating margin

+15.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Papa John’s International Inc. stands at +0.30. The total capital return value is set at 7.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.43. Equity return is now at value -3.70, with 1.70 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 17.78 and the total asset turnover is 2.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.87.

