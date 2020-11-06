NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NEX): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) went up by 2.58% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.14. The company’s stock price has collected 7.57% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/03/20 that NexTier Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial and Operational Results

Is It Worth Investing in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE :NEX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NEX is at 3.37.

NEX currently public float of 207.43M and currently shorts hold a 2.36% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NEX was 1.49M shares.

NEX’s Market Performance

NEX stocks went up by 7.57% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.42% and a quarterly performance of -28.93%, while its annual performance rate touched -51.11%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.91% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.52% for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.84% for NEX stocks with a simple moving average of -25.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NEX

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NEX reach a price target of $2.50, previously predicting the price at $11.50. The rating they have provided for NEX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 13th, 2020.

NEX Trading at -1.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.91%, as shares sank -7.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEX rose by +7.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.9650. In addition, NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. saw -70.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NEX

Equity return is now at value -36.50, with -18.10 for asset returns.

