Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN) Downgrade Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) went up by 7.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.64. The company’s stock price has collected 30.48% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/04/20 that Mersana Therapeutics to Present at 29th Annual Credit Suisse Virtual Healthcare Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :MRSN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MRSN is at 2.42. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $26.80, which is $3.47 above the current price. MRSN currently public float of 45.83M and currently shorts hold a 14.93% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MRSN was 928.56K shares.

MRSN’s Market Performance

MRSN stocks went up by 30.48% for the week, with a monthly jump of 20.13% and a quarterly performance of 15.10%, while its annual performance rate touched 1078.28%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.13% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.11% for Mersana Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 24.89% for MRSN stocks with a simple moving average of 57.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MRSN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MRSN stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for MRSN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MRSN in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $20 based on the research report published on September 29th of the current year 2020.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MRSN reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for MRSN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 29th, 2020.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to MRSN, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on January 21st of the current year.

MRSN Trading at 21.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MRSN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.13%, as shares surge +22.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MRSN rose by +30.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +194.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.89. In addition, Mersana Therapeutics Inc. saw 307.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MRSN starting from Lowinger Timothy B, who sale 4,101 shares at the price of $17.50 back on Oct 21. After this action, Lowinger Timothy B now owns 16,851 shares of Mersana Therapeutics Inc., valued at $71,768 using the latest closing price.

Lowinger Timothy B, the Chief Science & Tech. Officer of Mersana Therapeutics Inc., sale 4,102 shares at $16.74 during a trade that took place back on Oct 20, which means that Lowinger Timothy B is holding 0 shares at $68,667 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MRSN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-71.69 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Mersana Therapeutics Inc. stands at -66.97. The total capital return value is set at -63.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch -61.14. Equity return is now at value -54.90, with -43.90 for asset returns.

Based on Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN), the company’s capital structure generated 10.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.40. Total debt to assets is 7.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 183.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.21.

