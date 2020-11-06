Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Wabash National Corporation (WNC)

Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC) went up by 10.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.18. The company’s stock price has collected 18.07% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 16 hours ago that Wabash National Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Wabash National Corporation (NYSE :WNC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for WNC is at 1.86. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Wabash National Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.50, which is -$2.62 below the current price. WNC currently public float of 52.17M and currently shorts hold a 19.23% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WNC was 490.85K shares.

WNC’s Market Performance

WNC stocks went up by 18.07% for the week, with a monthly jump of 23.23% and a quarterly performance of 37.90%, while its annual performance rate touched 12.35%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.38% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.46% for Wabash National Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 17.41% for WNC stocks with a simple moving average of 56.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WNC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WNC stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for WNC by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for WNC in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $19 based on the research report published on November 21st of the previous year 2019.

Stifel gave a rating of “Hold” to WNC, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on February 01st of the previous year.

WNC Trading at 30.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 4.57% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.38%, as shares surge +20.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WNC rose by +18.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.56. In addition, Wabash National Corporation saw 15.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WNC starting from Boss John G., who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $8.68 back on Mar 12. After this action, Boss John G. now owns 59,625 shares of Wabash National Corporation, valued at $86,800 using the latest closing price.

Boss John G., the Director of Wabash National Corporation, purchase 5,000 shares at $9.40 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10, which means that Boss John G. is holding 49,625 shares at $47,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WNC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.26 for the present operating margin

+12.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wabash National Corporation stands at +3.86. The total capital return value is set at 14.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.12. Equity return is now at value -13.80, with -5.00 for asset returns.

Based on Wabash National Corporation (WNC), the company’s capital structure generated 92.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.98. Total debt to assets is 36.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 89.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.51.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.46 and the total asset turnover is 1.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.09.

