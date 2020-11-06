Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. (IIPR)

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) went up by 16.69% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $136.63. The company’s stock price has collected 29.97% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/04/20 that Innovative Industrial Properties Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. (NYSE :IIPR) Right Now?

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 56.13 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for IIPR is at 1.40. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $144.43, which is -$14.3 below the current price. IIPR currently public float of 21.23M and currently shorts hold a 5.77% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IIPR was 407.11K shares.

IIPR’s Market Performance

IIPR stocks went up by 29.97% for the week, with a monthly jump of 19.94% and a quarterly performance of 35.98%, while its annual performance rate touched 114.70%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.27% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.28% for Innovative Industrial Properties Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 22.78% for IIPR stocks with a simple moving average of 59.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IIPR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IIPR stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for IIPR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for IIPR in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $150 based on the research report published on September 08th of the current year 2020.

JMP Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IIPR reach a price target of $120. The rating they have provided for IIPR stocks is “Mkt Outperform” according to the report published on July 28th, 2020.

Ladenburg Thalmann gave a rating of “Buy” to IIPR, setting the target price at $69.50 in the report published on March 23rd of the current year.

IIPR Trading at 24.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IIPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 14.08% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.27%, as shares surge +20.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IIPR rose by +29.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +96.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $128.25. In addition, Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. saw 105.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IIPR starting from Curran Mary A, who purchase 500 shares at the price of $118.26 back on Sep 04. After this action, Curran Mary A now owns 2,305 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc., valued at $59,130 using the latest closing price.

Gold Alan D, the Executive Chairman of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc., sale 15,000 shares at $125.53 during a trade that took place back on Sep 02, which means that Gold Alan D is holding 288,586 shares at $1,883,001 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IIPR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+41.71 for the present operating margin

+77.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. stands at +51.67. The total capital return value is set at 3.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.87. Equity return is now at value 5.70, with 4.40 for asset returns.

Based on Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. (IIPR), the company’s capital structure generated 24.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.87. Total debt to assets is 18.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 16.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19.

