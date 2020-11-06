Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Fortinet Inc. (FTNT)

Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) went up by 2.81% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $151.95. The company’s stock price has collected 1.28% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/29/20 that Fortinet Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ :FTNT) Right Now?

Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 44.84 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FTNT is at 1.09. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 29 who provided ratings for Fortinet Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 17 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $142.06, which is $22.29 above the current price. FTNT currently public float of 135.09M and currently shorts hold a 3.79% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FTNT was 1.35M shares.

FTNT’s Market Performance

FTNT stocks went up by 1.28% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.98% and a quarterly performance of -8.77%, while its annual performance rate touched 28.35%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.37% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.25% for Fortinet Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.80% for FTNT stocks with a simple moving average of -1.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FTNT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FTNT stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for FTNT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FTNT in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $150 based on the research report published on October 20th of the current year 2020.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FTNT reach a price target of $155. The rating they have provided for FTNT stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 05th, 2020.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Hold” to FTNT, setting the target price at $131 in the report published on August 20th of the current year.

FTNT Trading at -2.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FTNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.37%, as shares sank -1.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FTNT rose by +1.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $124.12. In addition, Fortinet Inc. saw 11.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FTNT starting from Xie Michael, who sale 2,835 shares at the price of $110.47 back on Nov 02. After this action, Xie Michael now owns 6,104,025 shares of Fortinet Inc., valued at $313,188 using the latest closing price.

Whittle John, the VP Corp Dev&Strat Alliance,GC of Fortinet Inc., sale 2,541 shares at $117.24 during a trade that took place back on Sep 21, which means that Whittle John is holding 3,090 shares at $297,896 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FTNT

Equity return is now at value 41.00, with 10.60 for asset returns.

