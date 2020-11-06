Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Accuray Incorporated (ARAY)?

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) went up by 4.28% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.68. The company’s stock price has collected 13.62% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/29/20 that Accuray Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ :ARAY) Right Now?

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 79.25 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ARAY is at 1.84. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Accuray Incorporated declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.00. ARAY currently public float of 88.73M and currently shorts hold a 6.32% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ARAY was 703.98K shares.

ARAY’s Market Performance

ARAY stocks went up by 13.62% for the week, with a monthly jump of 14.86% and a quarterly performance of 21.46%, while its annual performance rate touched 10.84%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.60% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.82% for Accuray Incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.46% for ARAY stocks with a simple moving average of 29.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARAY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARAY stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for ARAY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ARAY in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $9.50 based on the research report published on January 21st of the current year 2020.

ARAY Trading at 20.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.60%, as shares surge +10.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +40.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARAY rose by +13.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.02. In addition, Accuray Incorporated saw 12.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARAY starting from Chew Jesse, who sale 8,450 shares at the price of $3.02 back on Nov 03. After this action, Chew Jesse now owns 80,726 shares of Accuray Incorporated, valued at $25,527 using the latest closing price.

Hamamatsu Shigeyuki, the SVP & CFO of Accuray Incorporated, sale 10,653 shares at $3.02 during a trade that took place back on Nov 03, which means that Hamamatsu Shigeyuki is holding 166,350 shares at $32,180 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARAY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.56 for the present operating margin

+39.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Accuray Incorporated stands at +1.00. The total capital return value is set at 5.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.57. Equity return is now at value 4.70, with 0.50 for asset returns.

Based on Accuray Incorporated (ARAY), the company’s capital structure generated 348.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 77.70. Total debt to assets is 45.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 335.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 74.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.75. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.95.

