Is Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) a Keeper?

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) went up by 2.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $66.22. The company’s stock price has collected 3.99% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/04/20 that Ionis reports third quarter 2020 financial results and recent business achievements

Is It Worth Investing in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :IONS) Right Now?

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 54.31 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for IONS is at 1.44. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 22 who provided ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $66.84, which is $19.5 above the current price. IONS currently public float of 132.74M and currently shorts hold a 6.15% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IONS was 950.07K shares.

IONS’s Market Performance

IONS stocks went up by 3.99% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.95% and a quarterly performance of -13.33%, while its annual performance rate touched -12.37%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.04% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.06% for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.56% for IONS stocks with a simple moving average of -10.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IONS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IONS stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for IONS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for IONS in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $63 based on the research report published on September 14th of the current year 2020.

IONS Trading at -1.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IONS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.04%, as shares surge +3.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IONS rose by +3.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.14. In addition, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -19.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IONS starting from BENNETT C FRANK, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $46.77 back on Nov 03. After this action, BENNETT C FRANK now owns 32,476 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $701,600 using the latest closing price.

KLEIN JOSEPH III, the Director of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 2,889 shares at $46.86 during a trade that took place back on Oct 20, which means that KLEIN JOSEPH III is holding 13,794 shares at $135,386 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IONS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.59 for the present operating margin

+98.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at +26.42. The total capital return value is set at 16.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.06. Equity return is now at value 9.40, with 4.20 for asset returns.

Based on Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS), the company’s capital structure generated 53.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.87. Total debt to assets is 24.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 53.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.78.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 29.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.97.

Outsmart Wall Street’s Top Options Traders

It’s no secret that the market has provided endless opportunities to generate extremely profitable trades this past quarter. Scott Bauer, a professional trader with 25+ years of experience has already been targeting numerous triple-digit wins like these this year alone…He’s actually put together a free guide that has 25 winning option strategies.

Click here to access the Options Profits Trading Guide now.

Sponsored