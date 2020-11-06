Is Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (AESE) a Keeper?

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) went up by 3.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.94. The company’s stock price has collected 3.00% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/26/20 that Allied Esports Entertainment to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results on Monday, November 9

Is It Worth Investing in Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ :AESE) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.13. AESE currently public float of 12.79M and currently shorts hold a 1.33% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AESE was 3.58M shares.

AESE’s Market Performance

AESE stocks went up by 3.00% for the week, with a monthly drop of -17.27% and a quarterly performance of -51.18%, while its annual performance rate touched -75.48%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.43% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.56% for Allied Esports Entertainment Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.51% for AESE stocks with a simple moving average of -47.51% for the last 200 days.

AESE Trading at -22.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AESE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.43%, as shares sank -17.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -41.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AESE rose by +3.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1149. In addition, Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. saw -60.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AESE starting from BERMAN LYLE, who sale 455,800 shares at the price of $2.53 back on Aug 19. After this action, BERMAN LYLE now owns 1,065,350 shares of Allied Esports Entertainment Inc., valued at $1,152,354 using the latest closing price.

HANNIGAN JUDSON, the CEO of Allied Esports Int’l of Allied Esports Entertainment Inc., sale 50,000 shares at $2.62 during a trade that took place back on Aug 19, which means that HANNIGAN JUDSON is holding 119,813 shares at $130,865 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AESE

Equity return is now at value -66.50, with -41.80 for asset returns.

