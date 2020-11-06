Is a Correction Looming Ahead for UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (UTSI)

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) went up by 13.89% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.05. The company’s stock price has collected -18.48% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 4 hours ago that UTStarcom Announces Progress in the Development of a Disaggregated Solution for 5G Transport Networks

Is It Worth Investing in UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ :UTSI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for UTSI is at 1.31. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for UTStarcom Holdings Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.50. UTSI currently public float of 10.56M and currently shorts hold a 0.30% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UTSI was 709.87K shares.

UTSI’s Market Performance

UTSI stocks went down by -18.48% for the week, with a monthly drop of -22.88% and a quarterly performance of -47.48%, while its annual performance rate touched -71.37%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.09% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.94% for UTStarcom Holdings Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.02% for UTSI stocks with a simple moving average of -45.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UTSI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UTSI stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for UTSI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for UTSI in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $2.50 based on the research report published on August 31st of the previous year 2015.

Auriga U.S.A, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UTSI reach a price target of $3. The rating they have provided for UTSI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 17th, 2010.

Jefferies & Co gave a rating of “Underperform” to UTSI, setting the target price at $0.75 in the report published on February 27th of the previous year.

UTSI Trading at -14.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UTSI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.09%, as shares sank -9.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UTSI rose by +2.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0319. In addition, UTStarcom Holdings Corp. saw -70.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for UTSI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.35 for the present operating margin

+36.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for UTStarcom Holdings Corp. stands at -5.96. The total capital return value is set at -6.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.86. Equity return is now at value -3.90, with -2.30 for asset returns.

Based on UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (UTSI), the company’s capital structure generated 2.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.90. Total debt to assets is 1.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.79.

