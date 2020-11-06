Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) went up by 1.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $131.81. The company’s stock price has collected 4.13% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/03/20 that Quest Diagnostics To Speak At The Credit Suisse 29th Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE :DGX) Right Now?

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 15.87 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DGX is at 1.18.

DGX currently public float of 134.10M and currently shorts hold a 1.50% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DGX was 1.27M shares.

DGX’s Market Performance

DGX stocks went up by 4.13% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.96% and a quarterly performance of 2.27%, while its annual performance rate touched 26.64%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.58% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.50% for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.88% for DGX stocks with a simple moving average of 15.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DGX

KeyBanc Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DGX reach a price target of $144. The rating they have provided for DGX stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on July 29th, 2020.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to DGX, setting the target price at $142 in the report published on July 14th of the current year.

DGX Trading at 10.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DGX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.58%, as shares surge +10.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DGX rose by +4.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $122.68. In addition, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated saw 19.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DGX starting from DEPPE MICHAEL J, who sale 10,450 shares at the price of $125.00 back on Oct 21. After this action, DEPPE MICHAEL J now owns 25,090 shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, valued at $1,306,250 using the latest closing price.

RUSCKOWSKI STEPHEN H, the Chairman, CEO and President of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, sale 291,997 shares at $120.00 during a trade that took place back on Oct 16, which means that RUSCKOWSKI STEPHEN H is holding 237,747 shares at $35,039,640 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DGX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.79 for the present operating margin

+34.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated stands at +10.81. The total capital return value is set at 11.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.95. Equity return is now at value 18.70, with 8.50 for asset returns.

Based on Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX), the company’s capital structure generated 96.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.98. Total debt to assets is 42.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 77.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.

