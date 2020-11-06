Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for YETI Holdings Inc. (YETI)

YETI Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YETI) went up by 16.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $55.04. The company’s stock price has collected 14.66% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 9 hours ago that Yeti sales reach $1 billion over 12-month period, shares soar

Is It Worth Investing in YETI Holdings Inc. (NYSE :YETI) Right Now?

YETI Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YETI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 76.71 x from its present earnings ratio.

YETI currently public float of 78.03M and currently shorts hold a 10.80% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of YETI was 1.24M shares.

YETI’s Market Performance

YETI stocks went up by 14.66% for the week, with a monthly jump of 19.82% and a quarterly performance of 18.87%, while its annual performance rate touched 94.96%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.22% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.03% for YETI Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 17.20% for YETI stocks with a simple moving average of 58.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of YETI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for YETI stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for YETI by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for YETI in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $48 based on the research report published on August 17th of the current year 2020.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see YETI reach a price target of $40, previously predicting the price at $31. The rating they have provided for YETI stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 07th, 2020.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to YETI, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on April 29th of the current year.

YETI Trading at 21.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YETI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 8.85% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.22%, as shares surge +21.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YETI rose by +14.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +72.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.65. In addition, YETI Holdings Inc. saw 72.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at YETI starting from Castro Hollie Sammons, who sale 6,570 shares at the price of $50.00 back on Oct 26. After this action, Castro Hollie Sammons now owns 21,728 shares of YETI Holdings Inc., valued at $328,500 using the latest closing price.

Reintjes Matthew J, the President and CEO of YETI Holdings Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $50.54 during a trade that took place back on Oct 12, which means that Reintjes Matthew J is holding 383,554 shares at $505,385 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for YETI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.82 for the present operating margin

+51.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for YETI Holdings Inc. stands at +5.52. The total capital return value is set at 21.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.28. Equity return is now at value 53.30, with 11.00 for asset returns.

Based on YETI Holdings Inc. (YETI), the company’s capital structure generated 284.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.98. Total debt to assets is 55.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 265.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 69.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.87 and the total asset turnover is 1.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.12.

