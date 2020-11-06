Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR)

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) went up by 2.80% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $37.97. The company’s stock price has collected 9.77% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/02/20 that KKR Invests in Pinnacle Towers

Is It Worth Investing in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE :KKR) Right Now?

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 140.92 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for KKR is at 1.48.

KKR currently public float of 530.22M and currently shorts hold a 2.53% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KKR was 3.17M shares.

KKR’s Market Performance

KKR stocks went up by 9.77% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.34% and a quarterly performance of 3.50%, while its annual performance rate touched 30.34%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.59% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.83% for KKR & Co. Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.49% for KKR stocks with a simple moving average of 23.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KKR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KKR stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for KKR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for KKR in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $40 based on the research report published on June 17th of the current year 2020.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KKR reach a price target of $37. The rating they have provided for KKR stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on February 03rd, 2020.

KKR Trading at 7.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KKR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.58% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.59%, as shares surge +5.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KKR rose by +9.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.31. In addition, KKR & Co. Inc. saw 30.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KKR starting from HESS JOHN B, who sale 145,600 shares at the price of $37.12 back on Nov 04. After this action, HESS JOHN B now owns 10,979 shares of KKR & Co. Inc., valued at $5,404,672 using the latest closing price.

Sorkin David, the General Counsel and Secretary of KKR & Co. Inc., sale 100,000 shares at $34.83 during a trade that took place back on Nov 03, which means that Sorkin David is holding 0 shares at $3,483,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KKR

Equity return is now at value -0.20, with 0.00 for asset returns.

