Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI)

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) went up by 10.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.57. The company’s stock price has collected 7.05% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 3 hours ago that Applied Optoelectronics Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (NASDAQ :AAOI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AAOI is at 2.05. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $16.13. AAOI currently public float of 20.97M and currently shorts hold a 21.03% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AAOI was 713.12K shares.

AAOI’s Market Performance

AAOI stocks went up by 7.05% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.72% and a quarterly performance of -36.58%, while its annual performance rate touched -14.43%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.28% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.07% for Applied Optoelectronics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.31% for AAOI stocks with a simple moving average of -3.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AAOI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AAOI stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for AAOI by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for AAOI in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $10 based on the research report published on October 26th of the current year 2020.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to AAOI, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on August 07th of the current year.

AAOI Trading at -6.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AAOI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.28%, as shares sank -13.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AAOI rose by +7.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.28. In addition, Applied Optoelectronics Inc. saw -15.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AAOI starting from Kuo David C, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $11.74 back on Oct 12. After this action, Kuo David C now owns 46,067 shares of Applied Optoelectronics Inc., valued at $11,740 using the latest closing price.

Lin Chih-Hsiang (Thompson), the President and CEO of Applied Optoelectronics Inc., sale 7,788 shares at $11.22 during a trade that took place back on Oct 01, which means that Lin Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) is holding 793,638 shares at $87,371 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AAOI

Equity return is now at value -29.20, with -16.90 for asset returns.

