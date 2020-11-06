Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX:UUUU) went up by 8.72% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.35. The company’s stock price has collected 4.52% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/03/20 that Energy Fuels Webcast Postponed to November 4, 2020

Is It Worth Investing in Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX :UUUU) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Energy Fuels Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.91. Today, the average trading volume of UUUU was 1.31M shares.

UUUU’s Market Performance

UUUU stocks went up by 4.52% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.43% and a quarterly performance of -8.47%, while its annual performance rate touched -20.20%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.64% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.11% for Energy Fuels Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.35% for UUUU stocks with a simple moving average of 3.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UUUU

Rodman & Renshaw, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UUUU reach a price target of $5, previously predicting the price at $6.30. The rating they have provided for UUUU stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 22nd, 2016.

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to UUUU, setting the target price at $6.25 in the report published on October 01st of the previous year.

UUUU Trading at -3.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UUUU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.64%, as shares sank -4.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UUUU rose by +4.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5945. In addition, Energy Fuels Inc. saw -15.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UUUU starting from Morrison Alex G, who purchase 18,000 shares at the price of $1.59 back on Sep 24. After this action, Morrison Alex G now owns 108,060 shares of Energy Fuels Inc., valued at $28,544 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UUUU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-691.92 for the present operating margin

-244.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Energy Fuels Inc. stands at -647.54. The total capital return value is set at -26.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -26.53.

Based on Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU), the company’s capital structure generated 14.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.37. Total debt to assets is 10.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 31.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.91.

