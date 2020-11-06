Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Rapid7 Inc. (RPD)?

Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) went up by 3.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $67.76. The company’s stock price has collected 7.28% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/04/20 that Rapid7 Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ :RPD) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RPD is at 1.30. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Rapid7 Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $74.43, which is $1.61 above the current price. RPD currently public float of 49.52M and currently shorts hold a 11.44% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RPD was 557.67K shares.

RPD’s Market Performance

RPD stocks went up by 7.28% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.00% and a quarterly performance of 15.70%, while its annual performance rate touched 35.25%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.46% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.51% for Rapid7 Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.00% for RPD stocks with a simple moving average of 27.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RPD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RPD stocks, with Monness Crespi & Hardt repeating the rating for RPD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RPD in the upcoming period, according to Monness Crespi & Hardt is $77 based on the research report published on November 05th of the current year 2020.

Monness Crespi & Hardt, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RPD reach a price target of $70, previously predicting the price at $60. The rating they have provided for RPD stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 07th, 2020.

Monness Crespi & Hardt gave a rating of “Buy” to RPD, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on April 29th of the current year.

RPD Trading at 8.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RPD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.12% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.46%, as shares surge +5.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RPD rose by +7.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $64.82. In addition, Rapid7 Inc. saw 22.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RPD starting from Schodorf Thomas E, who sale 250 shares at the price of $59.95 back on Oct 02. After this action, Schodorf Thomas E now owns 27,125 shares of Rapid7 Inc., valued at $14,988 using the latest closing price.

BERRY MICHAEL J, the Director of Rapid7 Inc., sale 18,055 shares at $62.32 during a trade that took place back on Sep 10, which means that BERRY MICHAEL J is holding 6,739 shares at $1,125,156 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RPD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.68 for the present operating margin

+69.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rapid7 Inc. stands at -16.47. The total capital return value is set at -14.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch -17.87. Equity return is now at value -87.00, with -10.50 for asset returns.

Based on Rapid7 Inc. (RPD), the company’s capital structure generated 318.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.09. Total debt to assets is 39.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 309.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 74.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.00 and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.

