Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Capital One Financial Corporation (COF)?

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) went up by 4.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $107.59. The company’s stock price has collected 7.63% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/29/20 that Capital One Announces Quarterly Dividend

Is It Worth Investing in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE :COF) Right Now?

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 38.48 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for COF is at 1.73.

COF currently public float of 451.88M and currently shorts hold a 1.50% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of COF was 3.02M shares.

COF’s Market Performance

COF stocks went up by 7.63% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.59% and a quarterly performance of 19.70%, while its annual performance rate touched -18.90%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.75% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.27% for Capital One Financial Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.51% for COF stocks with a simple moving average of 11.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COF

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see COF reach a price target of $105, previously predicting the price at $54. The rating they have provided for COF stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 22nd, 2020.

COF Trading at 6.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.75%, as shares sank -1.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COF rose by +7.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $76.69. In addition, Capital One Financial Corporation saw -23.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COF starting from FAIRBANK RICHARD D, who sale 32,490 shares at the price of $75.80 back on Nov 04. After this action, FAIRBANK RICHARD D now owns 3,566,805 shares of Capital One Financial Corporation, valued at $2,462,652 using the latest closing price.

FAIRBANK RICHARD D, the Chairman, CEO and President of Capital One Financial Corporation, sale 32,060 shares at $78.08 during a trade that took place back on Nov 03, which means that FAIRBANK RICHARD D is holding 3,558,737 shares at $2,503,330 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+35.04 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Capital One Financial Corporation stands at +16.25. The total capital return value is set at 12.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.86. Equity return is now at value 4.70, with 0.60 for asset returns.

Based on Capital One Financial Corporation (COF), the company’s capital structure generated 69.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.17. Total debt to assets is 10.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 68.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.64.

Outsmart Wall Street’s Top Options Traders

It’s no secret that the market has provided endless opportunities to generate extremely profitable trades this past quarter. Scott Bauer, a professional trader with 25+ years of experience has already been targeting numerous triple-digit wins like these this year alone…He’s actually put together a free guide that has 25 winning option strategies.

Click here to access the Options Profits Trading Guide now.

Sponsored