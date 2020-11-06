Can Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) Remain Competitive?

Community Health Systems Inc. (NYSE:CYH) went up by 17.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.59. The company’s stock price has collected 46.81% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/30/20 that Community Health Systems, Inc. Announces Cash Tender Offers for up to $400.0 Million Aggregate Purchase Price of Its Outstanding Notes

Is It Worth Investing in Community Health Systems Inc. (NYSE :CYH) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CYH is at 2.15. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Community Health Systems Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.80, which is -$4.05 below the current price. CYH currently public float of 111.35M and currently shorts hold a 7.34% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CYH was 2.05M shares.

CYH’s Market Performance

CYH stocks went up by 46.81% for the week, with a monthly jump of 88.58% and a quarterly performance of 71.57%, while its annual performance rate touched 199.66%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 15.88% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.38% for Community Health Systems Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 63.05% for CYH stocks with a simple moving average of 111.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CYH

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CYH reach a price target of $2. The rating they have provided for CYH stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on November 16th, 2018.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Neutral” to CYH, setting the target price at $4.50 in the report published on March 23rd of the previous year.

CYH Trading at 77.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.86% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.88%, as shares surge +88.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +68.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CYH rose by +46.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +107.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.57. In addition, Community Health Systems Inc. saw 201.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CYH starting from JENNINGS WILLIAM NORRIS, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $5.17 back on Aug 03. After this action, JENNINGS WILLIAM NORRIS now owns 73,384 shares of Community Health Systems Inc., valued at $155,070 using the latest closing price.

DINKINS MICHAEL, the Director of Community Health Systems Inc., purchase 2,500 shares at $4.04 during a trade that took place back on Mar 09, which means that DINKINS MICHAEL is holding 48,257 shares at $10,096 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CYH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.84 for the present operating margin

+6.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Community Health Systems Inc. stands at -5.11. The total capital return value is set at 7.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.74. Equity return is now at value 8.10, with -1.10 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.95. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.39 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.

Outsmart Wall Street’s Top Options Traders

It’s no secret that the market has provided endless opportunities to generate extremely profitable trades this past quarter. Scott Bauer, a professional trader with 25+ years of experience has already been targeting numerous triple-digit wins like these this year alone…He’s actually put together a free guide that has 25 winning option strategies.

Click here to access the Options Profits Trading Guide now.

Sponsored