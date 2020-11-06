Buy or Sell Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) went up by 2.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.42. The company’s stock price has collected 3.83% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 4 hours ago that Quotient Technology Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE :QUOT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for QUOT is at 1.04.

QUOT currently public float of 75.79M and currently shorts hold a 3.52% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of QUOT was 473.45K shares.

QUOT’s Market Performance

QUOT stocks went up by 3.83% for the week, with a monthly jump of 17.72% and a quarterly performance of 2.04%, while its annual performance rate touched -0.42%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.41% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.08% for Quotient Technology Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.28% for QUOT stocks with a simple moving average of 21.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QUOT

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see QUOT reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for QUOT stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on December 19th, 2019.

Dougherty & Company gave a rating of “Buy” to QUOT, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on November 18th of the previous year.

QUOT Trading at 16.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QUOT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.41%, as shares surge +13.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QUOT rose by +3.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.75. In addition, Quotient Technology Inc. saw -3.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QUOT starting from Michelle McKenna, who sale 2,216 shares at the price of $8.94 back on Nov 02. After this action, Michelle McKenna now owns 50,855 shares of Quotient Technology Inc., valued at $19,805 using the latest closing price.

Chen Connie L, the GC, Sec. and Comp. Officer of Quotient Technology Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $8.71 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that Chen Connie L is holding 291,176 shares at $87,082 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QUOT

Equity return is now at value -20.10, with -9.90 for asset returns.

