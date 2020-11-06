Albemarle Corporation (ALB) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) went up by 12.92% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $101.00. The company’s stock price has collected 12.51% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/04/20 that Albemarle Reports Third Quarter Results

Is It Worth Investing in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE :ALB) Right Now?

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 25.61 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ALB is at 1.32. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 23 who provided ratings for Albemarle Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 7 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $85.96, which is -$20.69 below the current price. ALB currently public float of 105.86M and currently shorts hold a 7.84% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ALB was 1.11M shares.

ALB’s Market Performance

ALB stocks went up by 12.51% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.11% and a quarterly performance of 24.94%, while its annual performance rate touched 58.12%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.79% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.56% for Albemarle Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.39% for ALB stocks with a simple moving average of 31.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALB stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for ALB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ALB in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $121 based on the research report published on October 21st of the current year 2020.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ALB reach a price target of $78, previously predicting the price at $80. The rating they have provided for ALB stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on October 14th, 2020.

ALB Trading at 12.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 4.46% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.79%, as shares surge +8.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALB rose by +12.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $95.14. In addition, Albemarle Corporation saw 44.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALB starting from KISSAM LUTHER C IV, who sale 59,000 shares at the price of $100.03 back on Sep 15. After this action, KISSAM LUTHER C IV now owns 184,065 shares of Albemarle Corporation, valued at $5,901,770 using the latest closing price.

KISSAM LUTHER C IV, the Director of Albemarle Corporation, sale 150,001 shares at $90.71 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that KISSAM LUTHER C IV is holding 187,065 shares at $13,606,897 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALB

Equity return is now at value 11.20, with 4.60 for asset returns.

