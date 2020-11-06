Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE:A) went up by 1.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $109.80. The company’s stock price has collected 8.16% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/04/20 that Agilent Collaborates With SGS to Release New US EPA Method for the Analysis of Dioxins Using GC/TQ

Is It Worth Investing in Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE :A) Right Now?

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE:A) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 49.86 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for A is at 1.03.

A currently public float of 307.19M and currently shorts hold a 0.95% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of A was 1.20M shares.

A’s Market Performance

A stocks went up by 8.16% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.22% and a quarterly performance of 12.85%, while its annual performance rate touched 45.59%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.00% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.89% for Agilent Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.89% for A stocks with a simple moving average of 24.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of A

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for A stocks, with Atlantic Equities repeating the rating for A by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for A in the upcoming period, according to Atlantic Equities is $105 based on the research report published on September 30th of the current year 2020.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see A reach a price target of $105, previously predicting the price at $100. The rating they have provided for A stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on August 19th, 2020.

SVB Leerink gave a rating of “Outperform” to A, setting the target price at $100 in the report published on August 19th of the current year.

A Trading at 8.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought A to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.49% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.00%, as shares surge +5.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, A rose by +8.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $105.50. In addition, Agilent Technologies Inc. saw 29.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at A starting from Tang Michael, who sale 1,111 shares at the price of $108.50 back on Nov 04. After this action, Tang Michael now owns 60,140 shares of Agilent Technologies Inc., valued at $120,544 using the latest closing price.

Tang Michael, the SVP, General Counsel, and Sec. of Agilent Technologies Inc., sale 1,111 shares at $106.43 during a trade that took place back on Nov 03, which means that Tang Michael is holding 61,251 shares at $118,244 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for A

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.09 for the present operating margin

+54.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Agilent Technologies Inc. stands at +20.74. The total capital return value is set at 13.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.60. Equity return is now at value 14.30, with 7.30 for asset returns.

Based on Agilent Technologies Inc. (A), the company’s capital structure generated 50.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.64. Total debt to assets is 25.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 37.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.63 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.53.

