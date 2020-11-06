A Lesson to Learn: Orbital Energy Group Inc. (OEG)

Orbital Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) went up by 7.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.32. The company’s stock price has collected -0.38% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/08/20 that Thinking about buying stock in Orbital Energy Group, FuelCell Energy, Newage Beverage, Plug Power, or Spirit Airlines?

Is It Worth Investing in Orbital Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ :OEG) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for OEG is at 0.51. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Orbital Energy Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.17. OEG currently public float of 27.18M and currently shorts hold a 0.81% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OEG was 2.48M shares.

OEG’s Market Performance

OEG stocks went down by -0.38% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.81% and a quarterly performance of 37.07%, while its annual performance rate touched 9.05%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.08% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 15.07% for Orbital Energy Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.89% for OEG stocks with a simple moving average of 6.47% for the last 200 days.

OEG Trading at 21.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OEG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.08%, as shares sank -26.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OEG fell by -0.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7584. In addition, Orbital Energy Group Inc. saw -27.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OEG starting from FORD DANIEL NED, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $0.52 back on Sep 23. After this action, FORD DANIEL NED now owns 90,804 shares of Orbital Energy Group Inc., valued at $5,234 using the latest closing price.

ONEIL JAMES F, the Chief Executive Officer of Orbital Energy Group Inc., purchase 20,000 shares at $0.54 during a trade that took place back on Sep 17, which means that ONEIL JAMES F is holding 636,212 shares at $10,738 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OEG

Equity return is now at value -34.30, with -19.40 for asset returns.

