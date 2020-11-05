Why Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) went down by -2.28% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $54.90. The company’s stock price has collected 11.87% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/22/20 that Carpenter Technology Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE :CRS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CRS is at 2.12.

CRS currently public float of 47.13M and currently shorts hold a 3.45% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CRS was 492.10K shares.

CRS’s Market Performance

CRS stocks went up by 11.87% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.75% and a quarterly performance of -22.75%, while its annual performance rate touched -65.83%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.96% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.51% for Carpenter Technology Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.39% for CRS stocks with a simple moving average of -26.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRS stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for CRS by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for CRS in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $27 based on the research report published on August 13th of the current year 2020.

CRS Trading at -5.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.96%, as shares sank -4.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRS rose by +11.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.03. In addition, Carpenter Technology Corporation saw -63.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRS starting from LIGOCKI KATHLEEN, who purchase 8,500 shares at the price of $21.06 back on Mar 26. After this action, LIGOCKI KATHLEEN now owns 8,500 shares of Carpenter Technology Corporation, valued at $179,025 using the latest closing price.

LAIN TIMOTHY, the VP and Chief Financial Officer of Carpenter Technology Corporation, purchase 3,250 shares at $18.18 during a trade that took place back on Mar 24, which means that LAIN TIMOTHY is holding 19,832 shares at $59,085 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.32 for the present operating margin

+15.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Carpenter Technology Corporation stands at +0.05. The total capital return value is set at 5.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.05. Equity return is now at value -5.70, with -2.60 for asset returns.

Based on Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS), the company’s capital structure generated 54.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.15. Total debt to assets is 24.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.45 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.80.

Learn from the #1 Futures Trading Education Institute in the World

Learn a direct approach to trading Futures that provides you with the techniques and the confidence you need to make consistent profits.

***For a limited time, we are offering a FREE CLASS. Don’t take our word for how effective our teaching methods are… see it for yourself!

Sign up today to receive free access and a guided tour through our program, PATH TO SUCCESS.

Sponsored