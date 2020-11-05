Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) went down by -6.99% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $58.94. The company’s stock price has collected 4.53% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/22/20 that Western Alliance Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE :WAL) Right Now?

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.25 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WAL is at 1.66. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $47.92, which is $5.83 above the current price. WAL currently public float of 97.44M and currently shorts hold a 2.32% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WAL was 650.84K shares.

WAL’s Market Performance

WAL stocks went up by 4.53% for the week, with a monthly jump of 15.85% and a quarterly performance of 12.94%, while its annual performance rate touched -21.94%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.75% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.73% for Western Alliance Bancorporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.30% for WAL stocks with a simple moving average of 6.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WAL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WAL stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for WAL by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for WAL in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $51 based on the research report published on November 04th of the current year 2020.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WAL reach a price target of $44. The rating they have provided for WAL stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 17th, 2020.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to WAL, setting the target price at $34 in the report published on June 02nd of the current year.

WAL Trading at 11.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.75%, as shares surge +10.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WAL rose by +4.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.31. In addition, Western Alliance Bancorporation saw -29.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WAL starting from NAVE JAMES E D V M, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $32.99 back on Mar 11. After this action, NAVE JAMES E D V M now owns 91,005 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation, valued at $329,900 using the latest closing price.

Vecchione Kenneth, the CEO of Western Alliance Bancorporation, purchase 500 shares at $32.98 during a trade that took place back on Mar 09, which means that Vecchione Kenneth is holding 450 shares at $16,490 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WAL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+47.30 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Western Alliance Bancorporation stands at +39.21. The total capital return value is set at 17.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.48. Equity return is now at value 15.40, with 1.60 for asset returns.

Based on Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL), the company’s capital structure generated 16.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.93. Total debt to assets is 1.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 15.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.05.

