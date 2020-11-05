We Analyzed the Future Direction of Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS), Here is What We Found

Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) went up by 5.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $37.41. The company’s stock price has collected 6.49% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/29/20 that Arcus to Collaborate With AstraZeneca on Registrational Trial for Domvanalimab, Arcus’s Novel Anti-TIGIT Antibody, Plus Imfinzi(R) in Stage III NSCLC

Is It Worth Investing in Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE :RCUS) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Arcus Biosciences Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $38.67. RCUS currently public float of 44.18M and currently shorts hold a 15.87% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RCUS was 543.95K shares.

RCUS’s Market Performance

RCUS stocks went up by 6.49% for the week, with a monthly jump of 22.30% and a quarterly performance of 4.05%, while its annual performance rate touched 161.12%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.24% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.11% for Arcus Biosciences Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.70% for RCUS stocks with a simple moving average of 2.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RCUS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RCUS stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for RCUS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for RCUS in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $21 based on the research report published on April 03rd of the current year 2020.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RCUS reach a price target of $24. The rating they have provided for RCUS stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 04th, 2020.

SunTrust gave a rating of “Buy” to RCUS, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on November 12th of the previous year.

RCUS Trading at 6.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RCUS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.24%, as shares surge +14.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RCUS rose by +6.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +119.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.41. In addition, Arcus Biosciences Inc. saw 116.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RCUS starting from Goeltz II Robert C., who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $21.57 back on Sep 09. After this action, Goeltz II Robert C. now owns 5,000 shares of Arcus Biosciences Inc., valued at $107,849 using the latest closing price.

ROSEN TERRY J, the Chief Executive Officer of Arcus Biosciences Inc., purchase 32,050 shares at $23.38 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that ROSEN TERRY J is holding 3,231,179 shares at $749,403 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RCUS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-591.39 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Arcus Biosciences Inc. stands at -564.73. The total capital return value is set at -44.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch -42.48. Equity return is now at value -49.10, with -41.50 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 139.53 and the total asset turnover is 0.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.49.

